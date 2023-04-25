Former Bradford mill to be converted into education centre
A Victorian mill in Bradford is to be converted into a higher education centre at a cost of £5.8m.
Bradford College, which owns Garden Mills, off Thornton Road, has submitted plans for the centre to the council.
The five-storey building has previously been used for teaching, however it is currently used for storage due to its "poor condition".
The college was awarded the funding to improve its facilities by the government last year.
In 2020 a planning application was approved by Bradford Council to convert the mill and neighbouring Junction Mills into luxury flats, but work on the residential conversion never began.
According to planning documents, the work at Garden Mills will enhance Bradford College's existing STEM science and digital facilities located in Great Horton Road.
The refurbishment would include replacing the gas-fired boilers with air source heat pumps.
Plans also include creating two flexible science laboratories, a prep-room, six higher education digital IT labs, an ophthalmic dispensing suite and clinical suite.
The planning application states: "The existing Garden Mills building is in poor condition, with ageing building fabric, life expired services and tired internal finishes.
"Due to this, although the mill has historically been used for teaching purposes, the building is currently largely mothballed and used for storage."
Chris Webb, chief executive and principal of the college, said the development would "create cutting-edge facilities for higher-level STEM teaching in one impressive five-storey building".
