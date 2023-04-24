Police seize cannabis plants worth £400,000 in Dewsbury raid
- Published
Cannabis plants worth more than £400,000 have been seized by police in a raid on a drugs factory in Dewsbury.
Officers found 470 plants spread across four rooms of a former shop in the town centre, West Yorkshire Police said.
Firefighters also attended to help police access the derelict Daisy Hill building on 17 April.
No arrests have been made and police have appealed for anyone who saw "suspicious activity" in the area to contact officers.
The force said the seized plants would be destroyed.
Sgt Shaun Oates said: "A significant amount of work has been ongoing in Dewsbury so far in 2023 to disrupt drugs offending, with this latest very large seizure being one of several recent operations.
"Money generated through the production and sale of cannabis goes directly into the pockets of organised criminals and is used to fuel crimes such as county lines trafficking which blights lives and communities."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.