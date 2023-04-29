Temple Newsam: Leeds mansion brings Outside In
A 500-year-old Leeds mansion has become home to three art projects including large-scale murals in the grounds, a flock of paper birds and a soundscape.
The installations make up the Outside In project at Temple Newsam, a house which was the birthplace of husband of Mary Queen of Scots, Lord Darnley.
It marks 100 years since the house was bought by the City of Leeds.
The 5ft (1.5m) high slogans outside the house have been produced by the Shipley-based People Powered Press.
Printed on their record-breaking letterpress printer - which is the largest of its kind - the printed words are hung on metal frames in front of the 16th Century house, inspired by Sir Arthur Ingram's inscription near the mansion's rooftop.
The words read "history lies within us", with "history lies without us" on the reverse, in collaboration with Leeds Stitch and Textile and People Poetry.
Called Within Without, it inspired by the idea of completing the words near Temple Newsam's roof, which read "health and plenty be within this house", and asks people to consider not those only in the house, but to think about what history would look like if it included everyone's stories.
Bristol-based Colombian artist Diana Beltran Herrera has created "Forever Spring", using historic wallpaper designs from the mansion's walls to create a three-dimensional artwork of paper birds and flowers.
In the Picture Gallery, Paul Ratcliff has installed an immersive soundscape made from field recordings taken around the estate.
Maya Harrison, principal keeper at the venue, said: ""Three of our most iconic and celebrated features, the house inscription, the Chinese Drawing Room wallpaper, and the Picture Gallery have provided inspiration to create imaginative and surprising responses.
"We are inviting the Outside In and hope that visitors will enjoy seeing, and hearing, this exhibition".
Temple Newsam was a family home for much of its history and is now home to important collections of fine and decorative arts.
