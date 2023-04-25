Banned driver jailed for best friend's Bradford crash death
A banned driver whose best friend died when the car they were both travelling in flipped over in a three-vehicle smash in Bradford has been jailed.
Usmaan Zahoor had been racing another man, Waqas Iqbal, who had been tailgating him, before the crash on 27 May 2020.
Zahoor's best friend Junayd Haris, 20, was killed and two other passengers badly hurt in the crash.
On Tuesday, Zahoor and Iqbal were both jailed for causing Mr Haris's death.
Bradford Crown Court heard Zahoor, then 19, had been locked up for a previous offence of dangerous driving just five months before the fatal crash.
On the day of the crash, he had taken an Audi without consent and was in the vehicle along with Mr Haris and two other men, the court was told.
The court heard that just before the crash, Iqbal, who was driving a BMW, had been "tailgating" the Audi driven by Zahoor and the manner of Iqbal's driving had been "egging on Zahoor to drive faster".
Zahoor then sped across the junction of Haworth Road and Chellow Grange before crashing into two other vehicles, with the Audi flipping onto its roof.
'Guilt will haunt you'
As well as causing Mr Haris's death, the other two passengers were seriously injured, with one man suffering a broken pelvis, ribs and head injuries.
The court was told Zahoor had since named his son after Mr Haris, whose family had decided to forgive him for what he had done because it was what their son would have wanted.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Haris's father Ridwaan Haris said: "You know the guilt of being responsible for the death of your best friend will haunt you for the rest of your life."
Zahoor, 22, of Northfield Place, Bradford, was jailed for seven years and four months for causing death by dangerous driving and for two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to his two other passengers.
He was also banned from driving for five years following his release from prison.
Iqbal, 34, of Brantwood Crescent, Bradford, was jailed for five years for the same three offences and was also banned from driving for four years upon release.
