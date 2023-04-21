Child seriously injured in collision with car in Bradford
- Published
A child has suffered serious injuries in a collision with a car in Bradford.
West Yorkshire Police said the child, a pedestrian, was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Focus in Killinghall Road at about 15:40 BST on Monday.
The youngster suffered serious foot injuries in the incident, which happened near to Habib's restaurant, the force said.
Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with footage of the incident to get in touch.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.