Marsden Moor: Crews dampen down after moorland fires

Moor fireThomas Whincup
Ten fire crews were called to the blaze in the Pule Hill area of the moor
By Alex Moss
Fire crews have been damping down after two wildfires on Marsden Moor in West Yorkshire.

Ten fire engines, wildfire officers, a drone team and Yorkshire Water were sent to the scene of the first fire in the Pule Hill area on Thursday.

Hours later, a second wildfire broke out near Wessenden Lodge with people being urged to avoid the area.

The fire service said some area of the second fire was still smouldering but it was largely out.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen in the area

West Yorkshire Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton said: "We've got crews up there looking through the hotspots and making sure they are fully extinguished.

"Hopefully it will rain today so in this particular respect, bring out the rain."

The National Trust, which owns the site, said the initial fire was fanned by strong winds.

Thomas Whincup
The first fire was fanned by strong winds the National Trust said

Marsden Moor is a Site of Special Scientific Interest, famous for its rare ground-nesting birds and blanket peat bogs.

In recent years fires in the area "have caused widespread devastation to this special landscape", the National Trust said.

