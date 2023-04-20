Dariusz Michalowski: Two charged with murder of missing Huddersfield man
Two men are due to stand trial accused of murdering a man who disappeared from Huddersfield 12 years ago.
The remains of Dariusz Michalowski, 44, were found on land in Mixenden in December 2020, nine years after he was reported missing.
Ernest Weber, 45, and Adam Tolwinski, 39, both of no fixed abode, will stand trial on 4 September charged with murder, perverting the course of justice and preventing a legal burial.
Both have been remanded into custody.
A third man, Piotr Weber, 42, of Bridgend Close in Middlesbrough, will also stand trial accused of perverting the course of justice and preventing a legal burial.
