Marsden Moor: Fire crews tackle two moorland blazes
Crews have been tackling two wildfires on Marsden Moor in West Yorkshire.
One of the blazes, in the Pule Hill area, has since been extinguished but crews remain for damping down, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
According to the National Trust, which owns the site, the fire was fanned by strong winds.
A second wildfire broke out near Wessenden Lodge at about 19:10 BST and firefighters have asked people to avoid the area.
Wildfire and drone units are investigating and "active firefighting" was under way, the service said just before 21:00 BST.
Ten fire engines, wildfire officers, a drone team and Yorkshire Water were initially sent to the scene of the first fire.
The fire service said the blaze was extinguished at about 18:20 BST and five crews remained on site.
The A62 was earlier closed between Marsden and Diggle but has now reopened, West Yorkshire Police said.
Firefighters from Slaithwaite, Meltham and Todmorden remain at the scene of the second fire.
Marsden Moor is a Site of Special Scientific Interest famous for its rare ground-nesting birds and blanket peat bogs.
A fire in the same area last year prompted a reminder that fires, barbecues and fireworks were banned on the moor.
