Marsden Moor: Fire crews tackle moorland blaze
- Published
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze on Marsden Moor in West Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (WYFRS) said crews were dealing with an ongoing incident in the Pule Hill area of the moor.
Crews from Slaithwaite and Meltham were in attendance, a spokesperson for the fire service said.
The public is advised to stay away from the area, they added. According to the National Trust, the fire was being fanned by strong winds.
Rangers were working with the fire service in gaining access to the ground, a spokesperson said.
Marsden Moor is a Site of Special Scientific Interest famous for its rare ground-nesting birds and blanket peat bogs.
A fire in the same area last year prompted a reminder that fires, barbecues and fireworks were banned on the moor.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.