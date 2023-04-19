Allerton Grange school attack: Man arrested after boy hurt

Police car and cordon outside Allerton Grange SchoolNicola Rees
Police said a 15-year-old boy was seriously assaulted outside Allerton Grange School on Tuesday

A man has been arrested after a teenage boy was attacked with a bat outside a school in Leeds.

The 15-year-old boy was assaulted outside Allerton Grange School, in Roundhay, at about 15:10 BST on Tuesday.

West Yorkshire Police said he had been taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The force said a man arrested on Wednesday in connection with the assault remains in police custody.

