Teenager injured in suspected stabbing outside Leeds school

Police car and cordon outside Allerton Grange SchoolNicola Rees
Police said a 15-year-old boy was seriously assaulted outside Allerton Grange School on Tuesday

A teenager has been injured in a suspected stabbing outside a school in Leeds, West Yorkshire Police said.

The 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries outside Allerton Grange School in Roundhay at around 15:10 BST on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital with a head injury and a suspected knife wound on his leg. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the force.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.