Jesus Moreno: Body found in Harewood confirmed to be brewery founder
Police have confirmed the body of a man found near the River Wharfe is that of missing brewer Jesus Moreno.
Mr Moreno, 41, owner of the Piglove Brewing Co, was last seen at Harewood Bridge on the North Yorkshire border on 1 August 2022.
West Yorkshire Police said his body was found hidden under thick undergrowth in the Harewood area on Friday.
Officers set an initial search area within a 500m (1,640ft) radius from his last known sighting.
His body was found about 250m (820ft) outside that boundary, police said.
The force said there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances, with Mr Moreno's family informed of the discovery.
