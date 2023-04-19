Man rescued after car falls down 100ft ravine in Holmfirth
A car fell down a 100ft (30m) ravine after coming off a road in West Yorkshire, the fire service has said.
Emergency services were called to Scar Hole Lane, near Holmfirth, at about 14:25 BST on Tuesday.
Firefighters rescued a man from the car and he was then airlifted to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, the fire service added.
Four fire crews were involved in the rescue alongside a team of specialist officers.
