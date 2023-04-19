Amputee returns to Leeds major trauma centre
- Published
A man whose left leg was amputated below the knee following a motorcycle crash will return later to Leeds Major Trauma Centre.
Henry Morris, then 32, suffered the life-changing injuries in June 2018 after he was hit by a car while travelling to work.
He was treated at the centre, which this year marks its 10th anniversary.
Mr Morris said he could not "believe the levels" of care he received from the unit.
36-year-old Mr Morris, who now lives in Burnley, was travelling from his then home in Halifax to work in Leeds, when he was hit by a car.
"They hit me on the left leg crashing my leg between both engine blocks, throwing me down the road and my motorbike off into a neighbouring field."
Mr Morris was taken to the Leeds General Infirmary and the Major Trauma Unit.
"I was taken straight into surgery and then remember the surgeon waking me up and basically telling me about the damage and 'we think you need to have an amputation'.
"There's not much your brain can do at that point but break down."
The team arranged for peer support volunteer Bob Nottingham, who previously had an amputation, to speak with him.
"He just talked about himself and how he got on with the prosthetic," Mr Morris said, "it kind of reassured me".
The men will reunite at the unit later along with the medical team who treated Mr Morris.
He said it would be difficult to go back, but had nothing but praise for them.
"I can't believe the levels they went to whilst I was in there.
"Every day I had a nurse come and sit next to me and ask how I was, not just from a medical point of view, just what I was thinking, how I was dealing with it.
"Even the people who would come and bring you a cup of tea in the morning and evening were ridiculously pleasant.
"It just made it that little bit easier."
Mr Morris has now registered to become a peer support volunteer himself through the Day One charity, which supports people affected by major trauma.
He also plans to walk the 96 mile (154km) West Highland Way in September to raise funds for the organisation.
"I've always, from the get go, said I've known I have to do something, to pay something back."
He also passes on his knowledge and experience through a series of blog posts.
