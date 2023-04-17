Police praise 'brave' shop worker who tackled gun-wielding robber
Police have hailed a shop worker as a hero after he tackled a "desperate and dangerous" gun-wielding man who had been on a robbery spree.
Marlon Stewart had threatened six people and stolen a car when Niall Stranix, 61, tackled him as he demanded money in a One Stop store in Leeds.
Stewart, 37, was jailed for 10 years and four months on Monday.
After the sentencing at Leeds Crown Court, Det Insp Ryan Malyk said Mr Stranix had shown "incredible bravery".
West Yorkshire Police said on 19 July last year Stewart, of Chapel Allerton, had committed 13 crimes in the space of about 20 minutes.
He threatened three 19-year-old males in Chapel Allerton Park before robbing two of them of their mobile phones.
Stewart then demanded cash from a shop worker at a Premier shop in Lidgett Lane, before also threatening a customer and stealing her car.
Police said minutes later Stewart entered the One Stop store in nearby Chandos Gardens, and pointed a pistol at a "terrified" woman behind the counter.
Mr Stranix, who was mopping the shop floor, then grabbed Stewart in a headlock and held onto him, despite being hit on the head twice with a bottle, causing two cuts.
Stewart eventually broke free and fled the scene empty-handed, police said.
The pistol had started to break apart as the two fought and was later believed to have been a plastic BB gun, officers added.
Stewart was charged with four counts of robbery, one of attempted robbery, five counts of possession of a firearm while committing a robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
Det Insp Malyk, of Leeds District CID, said: "Stewart put all these victims through some really frightening experiences when he carried out these robberies.
"We must recognise the incredible bravery that Niall Stranix showed in making the decision to tackle him while he was threatening his female colleague.
"It was his actions that directly led to Stewart's face being captured on CCTV and him being identified as the suspect."
Stewart was jailed for 10 years and four months with an extended licence period of five years.
