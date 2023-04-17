Boy, 15, seriously injured in Leeds machete attack
Police have increased stop and search powers in Leeds after a 15-year-old boy was attacked with a machete.
The teenager was taken to hospital with a serious head injury after the assault in the Harehills Park area at 18:00 BST on Sunday.
West Yorkshire Police said temporary search powers in Harehills and Chapeltown would help target people carrying weapons.
Officers will be conducting extra patrols in the areas.
Supt Lee Berry said: "We understand that this incident will cause some concern within the local community.
"Serious violence cannot and will not be tolerated and we will continue to do everything we can to take positive action against those who engage in such behaviour."
Senior officers have authorised increased searches in an area bordered by A64 York Road, A64(M), Regent Street, A61, Scott Hall Road, Potternewton Lane, Harehills Lane, Easterly Road, Oakwood Lane and Wykebeck Valley Road.
The order came into force at 20:00 BST on Sunday and would be reviewed after 12 hours, police said.
