Leeds: Man, 19, arrested as woman dies after being hit by car
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Leeds city centre.
The woman, in her 40s, died in hospital after being struck by a silver VW Golf on Merrion Street, near the junction with Wade Lane, at about 22:30 BST on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.
The force said a 19-year-old man who was arrested at the scene remained in police custody.
Officers investigating the incident have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
