Jesus Moreno: Body found in hunt for missing brewery founder
- Published
A body has been found by police searching for a man reported missing more than eight months ago.
Jesus Moreno, 41, owner of the Piglove Brewing Co, was last seen at Harewood Bridge on the North Yorkshire border on Monday, 1 August 2022.
West Yorkshire Police said the body was found on Friday on land close to the River Wharfe in the Harewood area.
Formal identification is yet to be carried out but Mr Moreno's family has been informed of the discovery.
The force said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.