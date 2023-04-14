Huddersfield: Five men jailed for further child sex offences
Five men who were previously convicted for their roles in a Huddersfield grooming gang have been found guilty of further offences.
Abdul Rehman, Mohammed Kammer, Nahman Mohammed, Wiqas Mahmud and Mohammed Imran Ibrar, were found guilty at a trial at Leeds Crown Court.
The men, who abused a girl between 2005 and 2010, were sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday.
The men were found guilty of offences including rape and supplying drugs.
A West Yorkshire Police operation has investigated child sexual abuse in Huddersfield with offences spanning a period from 1995 to 2013.
Operation Tendersea has seen more than 500 years of combined prison time given to sex offenders, the force said.
The recent trial, which concluded on 9 February, saw the men convicted for a second time after previously being jailed.
It followed the abuse of a young girl in the Huddersfield area between 2005 and 2010 with the abuse starting when the victim was just 14 years old.
- If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, there is information and support available via the BBC Action Line.
- Abdul Rehman, 36, from Sheffield, sentenced to three years and 11 months. Convicted of two offences of engaging in or facilitating a child sex offence and supplying drugs
- Mohammed Kammer, 38, from Huddersfield, sentenced to seven years and six months. Convicted of three rape offences and one trafficking for sexual exploitation offence
- Nahman Mohammed, 37, from Huddersfield, sentenced to seven years. Convicted of two rape offences and trafficking for sexual exploitation
- Wiqas Mahmud, 42, from Huddersfield, sentenced to six years and three months. Convicted of one rape offence
- Mohammed Imran Ibrar, 38, from Huddersfield, sentenced to five years. Convicted of sexual assault and one rape offence. Ibrar will have time deducted from his current sentence, so he will serve three years and six months
Trials for Operation Tendersea began in 2018 and have resulted in the conviction of 42 men, some of whom have been tried more than once during the court process.
Det Ch Insp Ian Thornes, of West Yorkshire Police, said the operation was a major investigation into "what has been truly evil sexual abuse".
"These were vulnerable young teenage girls who endured utterly sickening offences committed by persons who demonstrated standards of behaviour which means they are not fit to walk the streets."
