Teenage boy charged with attempted murder over Harehills assault
- Published
A teenager has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an assault on an 18-year-old man in Leeds.
The victim was left with serious injuries caused by a "bladed weapon" in the assault in the Bellbrooke Grove area of Harehills on Sunday.
A 15-year-old boy has been remanded into custody to appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court later, police said.
Two males, aged 17 and 20, had been bailed pending further inquiries, officers added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.