Leeds Rob Burrow marathon hits £1m fundraising mark
- Published
The inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon has passed the £1m fundraising mark with just over a month to go until the event, organisers said.
The marathon takes place on 14 May and more than 12,000 people have already signed up.
It was inspired by Burrow's teammate Kevin Sinfield, who set himself fundraising running challenges in support of his friend.
Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in December 2019.
The 2023 marathon is raising funds for The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal and the Leeds Hospitals Charity, as well as a host of other causes.
"The support for the MND community through the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon has been fantastic," Sinfield said.
"Through the event we are able to provide hope for a community that have been in the dark for so long.
"MND isn't incurable, it's just been underfunded, so to host a marathon in honour of my mate Rob and all those living with MND is incredible," he added.
Organisers have also released a video of rugby league coach and friend of Burrow, Jamie Jones-Buchanan.
The video features Jones-Buchanan on parts of the marathon course, with some other famous faces who are supporting the event.
Jones-Buchanan said: "I already can't wait for race day and to run the race, alongside my mates Rob and Kev.
"It will be a monumental day for our city and I know one that we will look back on in many years to come."
Last week, Run For All announced The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon would return in 2024 after an "overwhelming" number of people entered this year's race.
