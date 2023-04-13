PC accused of misconduct 'changed log' after reporting assault
A police officer who reported he had been assaulted by a bouncer tried to change the police log to avoid the case being investigated, a panel has heard.
PC Liam Simonet was drunk when he was thrown out of a nightclub in Halifax before phoning 999 and claiming he had been punched in the face by door staff.
A misconduct hearing was told he then "dishonestly recorded information" on the log to avoid further inquiries.
The officer has admitted misconduct but denies gross misconduct.
PC Simonet, 29, was on a night out with some colleagues in Halifax on 12 May last year and admitted being drunk towards the end of the evening.
'Impaired by drink'
He was in the Acapulco nightclub when he was involved in an "altercation" with a man who the officer said was offering him drugs.
PC Simonet claimed he had taken "hold of the man to detain him" at which point a bouncer intervened and threw him out.
CCTV provided to the panel showed PC Simonet was not punched by the door staff and the officer admitted his judgement had been impaired by drink when he told the 999 call handler he had been struck.
The hearing was told the next morning the officer accessed the police system while off duty and updated the log.
Simon Mallett, representing West Yorkshire Police, said PC Simonet updated the log with "factually incorrect information" and stated there was no CCTV of what happened when in fact there was.
Mr Mallett said PC Simonet's comments included it was not "in the public interest to pursue" and asked for the job to be "tasked to me and I'll get rid of it".
Mr Mallett told the hearing: "As an alleged victim of an assault occasioning while off duty he should not have accessed any police record relating to the incident or otherwise."
The officer told the panel he hadn't intended to cover up what had happened but made the changes to "prevent wasting police time" as he did not want to "pursue anything as a victim".
His barrister Sarah Barlow said at the time he did not think he was doing anything wrong by making changes to the log but had since realised he should not have done it.
PC Simonet has admitted misconduct in relation to breaching West Yorkshire Police's professional standards in regard to confidentiality and discreditable conduct but denies breaches in relation to honesty and integrity.
Punishments for misconduct include verbal or written warnings, suspension, demotion or transfer and dismissal.
