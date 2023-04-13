PC Sharon Beshenivsky: Man appears in court charged with murder
A 74-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering PC Sharon Beshenivsky 18 years ago.
Piran Ditta Khan was charged over the 2005 shooting of the 38-year-old after being extradited from Pakistan.
PC Beshenivsky had been a police officer for only nine months when she was killed in Bradford, West Yorkshire.
Mr Khan appeared in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court in central London on Thursday wearing a blue and white Nike tracksuit jacket.
He is also charged with robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.
Mr Khan spoke only to confirm his name in court and listened as he was told his case would be sent to the Old Bailey for a hearing on Monday.
PC Beshenivsky, who had three children and two stepchildren, was shot dead as she and a colleague, PC Teresa Milburn, responded to an alarm at a travel agent in Morley Street, Bradford, on 18 November 2005.
PC Milburn was also seriously injured but survived.
Mr Khan is charged with robbery of a quantity of cash from Mohammed Yousaf, the owner of the travel agent.
He is also accused of possessing a Mac 10 machine gun, which it is alleged had been modified to fire in a burst with one pull of the trigger, and a 9mm handgun.
Three men were found guilty of murdering PC Beshenivsky in 2007, along with two convicted of manslaughter and a sixth man found guilty of robbery.
