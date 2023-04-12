PC Sharon Beshenivsky death: Man extradited and charged with murder
A 74-year-old man has been extradited from Pakistan and charged with the 2005 murder of PC Sharon Beshenivsky.
Piran Ditta Khan was taken into custody at a West Yorkshire police station, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
PC Beshenivsky, 38, had been an officer for just nine months when she was fatally shot in Bradford, West Yorkshire.
Mr Khan is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
West Yorkshire Police said he has been charged with murder, robbery, two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon.
PC Beshenivsky, a mother of three and stepmother of two children, was shot as she responded with colleague PC Teresa Millburn to an alarm at a travel agent in Morley Street, Bradford, on 18 November 2005.
Her shift partner was also shot but survived.
