George Lund: Boy who died in Leeds canal was trying to reach a ladder
- Published
A 14-year-old boy who died after jumping into a canal was trying to reach a ladder, firefighters have said.
A spokesman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) said George Lund was beaten by currents after jumping into the Aire and Calder Navigation.
Tributes have been paid to the teenager, whose body was recovered on Saturday afternoon.
Leeds district commander Toby May said his thoughts were with George's family and friends.
A spokesman for WYFRS said George died after jumping in at Knostrop Quay while walking along the towpath.
He said the teenager was beaten by the current as he tried to swim to a ladder at the side of the waterway, near to George Mann Road.
Two specialist water rescue teams from Leeds and two fire engines from Hunslet worked alongside other emergency services to carry out a rescue operation.
Leeds district commander Toby May said: "Our fire crews worked tirelessly to rescue the individual, but our thoughts are with the family and friends of 14-year-old George Lund who sadly passed away."
Firefighters have warned against entering any waterway as they released details of 46 fatalities in West Yorkshire since 2013.
Mr May said: "We are urging parents and teachers to talk to children about water safety, and how important it is to keep your distance from any lakes, rivers and canals.
"As the weather gets warmer, it may be tempting to go for a swim or enter water courses, rivers and canals.
"However, entering such water can put people's lives at risk due to cold water shock, which can impact even competent swimmers, as well as underwater debris and dangerous currents.
"Regrettably, this weekend we have seen the devastating consequences of entering water at inappropriate locations, where these waterways are such dangerous places to swim."
