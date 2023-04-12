Lonely siblings started fatal Bradford house fire - inquest
- Published
A "lonely" brother and sister died after setting fire to their home as they saw "no light at the end of the tunnel", a coroner has said.
Alan, 68, and Linda McGinty, 63, died in the blaze in Ringwood Road, Bradford, on 28 March 2022.
Bradford Coroners Court heard the siblings started the fire deliberately.
Recording a narrative verdict, assistant coroner Angela Brocklehurst said they had "wanted to escape from the society around them".
The inquest heard the brother and sister were known to social services and healthcare providers but had "refused" help, on one occasion throwing water at housing officers when they tried to enter the property.
The hearing was told housing association Incommunities had applied for a court injunction to gain access to the address and were expected to visit on 29 March.
On the day of the fire, firefighters were called at about 06:30 BST after a neighbour spotted black smoke coming from the house.
However, when they tried to enter the property they found the front door had been locked from the inside and the key snapped off, the inquest heard.
Fire investigation officer Neil Griffiths said Ms McGinty was found unconscious on the floor of the living room and her brother was found in an armchair.
Attempts were made to resuscitate the siblings but they both died at the scene.
He said fires had been started in two areas of the house and matches and an open bottle of barbecue lighter fluid were found inside.
He said fire crew had found "stacks of magazines about a metre high" against the back door, bags of rubbish piled up against the walls of most rooms and a "significant amount of hoarding in all of the bedrooms and bathroom".
Det Insp Suzanne Hall told the inquest police found "nothing to indicate" why the pair may have started the fire.
Ms Brocklehurst said: "It is clear to me that both Linda and Alan could see no light at the end of the tunnel.
"There had been offers of help, there had been involvement from social services, but it is clear from their behaviour that they wanted to refuse that help.
"It's a tragedy in today's society that people are still in these circumstances."
