Bradford's landmark Midland Hotel sold to Britannia chain
- Published
A Grade-II listed hotel in Bradford, whose famous former guests include The Beatles and Laurel and Hardy, has been sold to the Britannia Hotels chain.
The Midland Hotel on Cheapside was put on the market late last year with a guide price of £3m.
Christie & Co, who brokered the sale, said the deal would mean the building remained as a hotel during Bradford's year as UK City of Culture 2025.
Britannia Hotels said it was "thrilled" to have acquired the building.
Former owners the Peel Group said the hotel had some of the "finest Victorian interiors in the city", including a passageway with floor to ceiling decorative Burmantofts tiles.
'Great favourite'
Opened in 1890, the hotel was built by the Midland Railway Company next to Bradford Forster Square railway station and was seen as a showpiece for the firm's northern operation.
Former guests include Sean Connery, George Formby, Bram Stoker, JB Priestley, Winston Churchill and Harold Wilson.
The hotel is also allegedly haunted by Sir Henry Irving - who died in the building more than 100 years ago.
Irving was the first actor to be awarded a knighthood and is thought to have been the inspiration for Bram Stoker's Dracula.
After the sale was announced, Robert Peel, owner of Peel Hotels, said: "The Midland Hotel has always been a great favourite of mine.
"The industrial and cultural communities of Bradford have always appreciated having one of Yorkshire's finest hotels in their midst."
Alex Langsam, managing director of Britannia Hotels, added: "We are thrilled to have secured The Midland Hotel as a new addition to Britannia Hotels in a matter of weeks, from first seeing it, to completing the purchase by way of an all-cash deal."
