Huddersfield suspected drug driver crashes car into roadwork hole
- Published
A suspected drug driver has been arrested after crashing a car into a hole dug for roadworks in Huddersfield.
The man, who only held a provisional licence, tested positive for cocaine after officers found the vehicle in Dale Street at 23:20 BST on Tuesday.
West Yorkshire Police said the driver had been arrested on suspicion of taking a car without consent and drug driving offences.
The force said the man is being held in custody while inquiries are ongoing.
