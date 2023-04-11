Junior doctors in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire join four-day strike

Elisabeth Welsh, 69, from Barrow upon Humber, was due to have an operation on her spine at Castle Hill Hospital this morning but the procedure was cancelled last Thursday because of the strike with no new date set.She has spinal stenosis, narrowing of the spinal canal, and has waited around a year for the operation. She said the condition "restricts more or less everything that I can do in life".Ms Welsh told the BBC: "I respect their right to strike but I feel they are being unreasonable asking for a 35% pay rise."I also feel the BMA are being extremely militant."I thought doctors took an oath and this action goes against the oath that they take."