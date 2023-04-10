Harehills stabbing: Man wounded in attack by armed group
A man suffered in serious stab wounds when he was "assaulted with weapons" by a group, police have said.
West Yorkshire Police said the 18-year-old suffered face and leg injuries in the attack by "male suspects" on Bellbrooke Grove in Harehills, Leeds, at about 23:00 BST on Sunday.
The force said he was taken to hospital with "non-life threatening injuries".
Appealing for witnesses, Det Insp Michael Herbert said extra officers were patrolling the area.
"I want to reassure residents that all incidents involving bladed weapons are treated as priority offences," he added.
