Boy, 14, dies after being pulled from Leeds canal

Canal near Thwaite LaneGoogle
The boy was pulled from the canal near Thwaite Lane on Saturday
By Julia Bryson
BBC News

A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulties in a canal, police have said.

West Yorkshire Police said the teenager was pulled from a stretch of canal by Thwaite Lane in the Stourton area of Leeds at about 16:30 BST on Saturday.

The force said he "received medical attention at the scene", but was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner," it added.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.