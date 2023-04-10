Boy, 14, dies after being pulled from Leeds canal
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulties in a canal, police have said.
West Yorkshire Police said the teenager was pulled from a stretch of canal by Thwaite Lane in the Stourton area of Leeds at about 16:30 BST on Saturday.
The force said he "received medical attention at the scene", but was pronounced dead a short time later.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner," it added.
