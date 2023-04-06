Katelan Coates: Extensive searches for missing Todmorden 14-year-old
Three police forces have been carrying out "extensive searches" for a teenage girl missing for over a week, West Yorkshire Police has said.
Officers said they were increasingly concerned for the welfare of Katelan Coates,14, from Todmorden, who was reported missing on 28 March.
CCTV footage shows her getting off a bus in Burnley on the same day.
It had been suggested Katelan had since been seen in the Stretford area of Manchester, police said.
Det Ch Insp Mike Cox said CCTV had shown Katelan getting off the 591 bus from Todmorden as it arrived at the terminal in Croft Street, Burnley, at about 09:15 BST on 28 March.
She was seen heading in the direction of the town centre and was reported missing later that day.
Det Ch Insp Cox said West Yorkshire Police was working closely with both the Greater Manchester and Lancashire forces.
"Extensive searches have been ongoing to locate Katelan and we continue to appeal to anyone who can help us find her to contact us," he said.
"As time goes by, we clearly grow more concerned for Katelan's welfare, as we would for any 14-year-old child away from home for so long."
The teenager's parents were very worried and "desperately" wanted her home, he added.
"They want to stress she is not in any trouble and should not be afraid of getting in touch with the police or them."
