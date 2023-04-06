Leeds Rob Burrow marathon to return in 2024
The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon will return in 2024 after an "overwhelming" number of people entered this year's race, organisers have said.
The inaugural event takes place on 14 May and more than 12,000 people have already signed up.
The marathon was inspired by Burrow's teammate Kevin Sinfield, who set himself fundraising running challenges.
Burrow said: "I am truly honoured that the marathon will be returning again next year in my name."
The former Leeds Rhinos player was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019 and has gone on to raise millions of pounds for charity.
"Leeds is such a wonderful city and I am so grateful for all the support the city has shown not just for me and my family, but for the event and the entire MND community," he said.
"Knowing that we will have another opportunity to raise awareness and funds to fight MND, as well as a number of other charities personal to thousands of other runners is just a fantastic feeling."
Burrow and Sinfield will take part in this year's event alongside thousands of other runners.
Sinfield said he was "overwhelmed" by the support for the marathon and added: "Rob's inspired me in so many different ways and I know through his own courage and determination that he has inspired thousands of others to take on their own personal challenge, whether that be for MND or their own charity of choice."
Next year's marathon is scheduled to take place on 12 May and the route will be announced at a later date.
Organisers Run For All said the 2023 event has attracted "record breaking numbers" from the UK and other countries including the United States, Canada, South Africa and China.
