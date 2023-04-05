Armed attack in Chapeltown prompts extra police search powers
Increased police stop and search powers have been put in place in part of Leeds after two males were seriously injured in an attack.
They were targeted by "a group of males with weapons" in Louis Street, Chapeltown, at about 23:10 BST on Tuesday, West Yorkshire Police said.
Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the force added.
The increased police powers were in place to "prevent serious violence and keep communities safe", officers said.
The order covers an area to the east of the A61 Scott Hall Road, including Chapeltown and parts of Chapel Allerton and Moortown.
It came into effect at 01:30 BST on Wednesday and would be reviewed after an initial 24 hours, according to police.
The order gives officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.
Patrols in the area had also been increased to deter any further incidents and reassure local residents, the force added.
