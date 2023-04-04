Ilkley cyclist killed in collision with overtaking car
Two men have been arrested after a cyclist died when he was struck by a car overtaking another vehicle.
The cyclist, 59, was on Denton Road, Ilkley, when a blue Audi Q2 collided with him as it overtook a white Skoda.
North Yorkshire Police said the rider had signalled to turn right over Denton Bridge just before the collision.
The two occupants of the Audi, aged 19 and 24 and from Bradford, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The force said the family of the dead man, who was from Ilkley, were being supported by officers.
A spokesperson appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision, which happened at about 17:00 BST on Sunday, to get in touch.
