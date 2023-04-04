One of England's 'original Lionesses' gets recognition after 50 years
Women footballers are finally being recognised, one of the "original Lionesses" has said as she received her England cap after 50 years.
In 1973, Pat Mitchell-Firth, from Leeds, scored a hat-trick in England women's first official home match.
On Tuesday, Ms Mitchell-Firth was presented with her legend cap at the FA's National Football Centre.
She said: "We played and represented England with pride, but it's taken 50 years to be recognised as Lionesses."
Last year, the FA confirmed all past and present players would receive a cap.
The decision to grant women a legacy number and a cap was part of plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the inaugural international by England's first official women's team on 18 November 1972.
After receiving her cap, Ms Mitchell-Firth, 66, who now lives in Redruth, Cornwall, said: "It means a lot we've been recognised as Lionesses. From when I played my first international to the great Lionesses of today, we are one big family now."
She said she had been given an unofficial home-made cap made by women's football pioneer Flo Bilton after her hat-trick in an 8-0 win against Scotland in June 1973 at Manor Park in Nuneaton.
Ms Bilton, who died in 2004, would have been "over the moon" to see them all receive an official cap, Ms Mitchell-Firth added.
The former player said the caps - produced by Toye, Kenning and Spencer, based in Bedworth, Warwickshire - were a long time coming and had finally brought the women's team in line with the men.
"We are playing football, same as the men; we are representing the country, same as the men," she said.
Ms Mitchell-Firth, who went on to play 11 times for England, scoring nine goals, but who was forced to retire from the game aged 21 after a cartilage injury, said she could not be prouder of the way the women's game had grown since her days on the pitch.
"We started the legacy, if you like, way back in '73. It has taken a while, but things have developed and the end result was winning the Euros and now playing in the World Cup."
As well as being presented with their legend caps, Ms Mitchell-Firth and other former players also got to watch the current England squad in training.
"They are so unassuming, so friendly - everything international players should be," she said.
Ms Mitchell-firth said the current England team had helped open so many avenues for young women, not just in football, but in all sports.
"Believe in what you want to do and do it, that's what I would say to youngsters today. That is what these young ladies, the Lionesses, have paved the way for them."
