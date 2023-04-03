Knife Angel sculpture unveiled in Bradford
A statue made from 100,000 knives has been unveiled in Bradford to mark the beginning of an anti-violence campaign.
Standing 27ft (8m) high, the Knife Angel is made from about 100,000 bladed weapons collected through knife amnesty bins from 43 police forces.
It features messages from families of the victims of knife crime engraved on its wings.
Since 2017 the sculpture has toured the country with the aim of reminding people of the dangers of knife crime.
Alfie Bradley, who created the sculpture, said: "30% of the knives that are on the Angel were bloodied when we received them - they all had to be sterilised."
It was "a stark reminder" there was a severe problem with knife crime in the UK, he said, adding that the statue was also "a light to follow" in taking a stance against violence in all its forms.
The unveiling, which coincided with the Bradford Youth Justice Service (YJS) commencing its anti-violence awareness month, was also attended by the region's mayor, Tracy Brabin.
She told BBC Look North: "If you carry a knife, that knife will be used at some point either against you or against someone else."
Ms Brabin said she hoped the sculpture and campaign would inspire young people to take positive action.
It comes as West Yorkshire Police released details of the latest victim of knife crime in the force's area.
Jamie Meah, 18, died in hospital after being fatally stabbed in an attack in Armley on Friday.
A 16-year-old boy who also suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, officers said.
The family of Bradley Gledhill, who was stabbed to death by a group in Batley in 2020, has also warned of the dangers of carrying knives.
His mother Kelly Hubbard urged youngsters to consider the "devastation it leaves behind".
Bradley's sister Bryony added there were no winners.
"It's not just that person's life being taken - it's your own - because you are going to be spending the rest of your life in jail," she said.
