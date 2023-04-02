Bradford police station gunman arrested over shooting
- Published
A man has been arrested after he walked into a police station and fired a handgun.
Armed police were called to the helpdesk at Trafalgar House in Bradford following reports of shooting at about 10:00 BST on Saturday.
The man, who was also armed with a knife, fired a gas-powered ball bearing gun but no-one was injured.
The 29-year-old has been detained on suspicion of firearm offences and threats to kill.
West Yorkshire Police said he remained in police custody.
Staff took cover when the gunman entered the helpdesk area where a number of members of the public were at the time.
Det Ch Insp Andy Farrell, of West Yorkshire Police, appealed for any of those witnesses to get in touch.
"Armed officers attended within a very short time frame, which allowed us to quickly and safely resolve the incident," he said.
"We can confirm this was an isolated incident which poses no wider threat to the public."
