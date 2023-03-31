Anugrah Abraham: IOPC to investigate student police officer's death
The police watchdog has said it will now examine the death of a student police officer, after it initially declined the case.
West Yorkshire Police trainee Anugrah Abraham, 21, went missing on 3 March and was found dead the next day.
His family believe he took his own life due to bullying and discrimination.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it would take over the case, which was to be handled by the West Yorkshire force.
The IOPC said its change of heart followed a number of requests, including from Bury-born Mr Abraham's family and John Robins, West Yorkshire Police's Chief Constable.
At the time of his death, the young officer, known to family and friends as Anu, was on placement as part of a three-year apprenticeship degree at Leeds Trinity University.
His family believe the way he was treated during his first placement at Halifax police station prompted his death.
They said he was often sent out on calls alone, was required to carry out a full body search of a corpse early in his training, and was criticised and insulted in front of other colleagues.
His death was raised in the House of Commons by Bury South MP Christian Wakeford, who said: "They [the family] feel the harm and lack of support Anu experienced at the hands of the police killed him."
The watchdog said it initially decided West Yorkshire Police should investigate Mr Abraham's death in line with normal procedures.
However IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said the organisation had "carefully considered" requests for them to become involved and had "determined it is now in the public interest for us to independently investigate these serious allegations".
"We have contacted Anu's family and West Yorkshire Police to make them aware of our decision," she added.
West Yorkshire Police had previously said it was "saddened to learn" of PC Abraham's death.
In a statement, a spokesperson added: "West Yorkshire Police takes allegations of bullying and discrimination within the workforce very seriously and is committed to investigating such reports."
