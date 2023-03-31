Osset man, Tony Steel, killed trying to retrieve friend's stolen bankcard
A man was stabbed to death as he tried to help a friend retrieve his stolen bankcard, a court has heard.
Tony Steel, 41, was knifed in the head, back and chest by Christopher Donaldson, who had armed himself with a kitchen knife and chain.
The attack happened on 22 September when Mr Steel had gone with two friends to a flat in Ossett to confront Lorraine Hargreaves over the theft.
Donaldson, 45, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years on Friday.
Anthony Sladek, 39, was jailed for 11 and a half years after being convicted of manslaughter and other offences while Hargreaves, 52, was jailed for three years for her part in events leading up to the murder.
Leeds Crown Court heard that on 22 September Hargreaves had gone to Haggs Hill Farm in Ossett trying to sell stolen food to a friend of Mr Steel, Donald Price.
When Mr Price turned her down Hargreaves returned to her flat in Parkfields View and told her boyfriend, Donaldson, that Mr Price had attacked her.
The couple, together with Sladek, then returned to the farm to confront Mr Price over the false claims, attacking him and stealing his bankcard.
Later the same day, Mr Steel, Mr Price and another man went to Hargreaves' home to try and recover the stolen card.
The court heard that it was at this point that Mr Steel was attacked and fatally stabbed.
'Clothes still in wardrobe'
Passing sentence, the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl KC, said Donaldson had used "significant force" in the attack while Sladek had stood "ready to help if needed".
Addressing all three he said: "None of you have shown any remorse whatsoever. You have, in my judgement, been wholly indifferent at best, to the death of Antony Steel."
In a victim impact statement read out in court, Mr Steel's wife Rachel Knight said: "There are no words that can even begin to convey what losing him has done to me because I don't know who I am anymore without him."
She said they had not long returned from holiday before his death, and added: "I can't empty his suitcase from our holiday, his clothes still hang in our wardrobe and his watch is still at the side of our bed."
Donaldson was was also found guilty of charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Sladek was also convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and unlawful wounding
Meanwhile, Hargreaves was found guilty of common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft.
