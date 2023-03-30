Leeds man jailed over shotguns and drugs found in wardrobe
A man caught with two sawn-off shotguns and cocaine worth £11,000 stashed in a wardrobe has been jailed for 10 years.
Police discovered the firearms and drugs during a raid on 42-year-old Rocky Hoban's home in Broadlea Mount, Bramley, on 7 November.
A blank-firing handgun adapted to fire live ammunition was also seized from the address.
Hoban was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to five offences at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday.
Officers also found also found 15 rounds of adapted 8mm ammunition for the handgun, live shotgun cartridges, with some that appeared to have been adapted, and two bags of steel ball bearings, which can be used to modify ammunition.
Hoban pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of modified ammunition and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
Det Insp Michael Herbert said: "Illegally held firearms and ammunition such as these have the potential to kill or cause serious injury and have no place in the hands of criminals.
"I hope the significant sentence that Hoban has received will send a very clear message to those involved in gun and drug crime of the penalties they can expect, and also provide some reassurance to the community."
