Kirklees probation services rated 'inadequate' by inspectors
Probation services in Kirklees have been rated "inadequate" following an inspection earlier this year.
The service lacked enough specific schemes to help deal with some of the most serious offending, His Majesty's Inspectorate of Probation said.
People who were on probation were also not always referred to the services they really needed, inspectors found.
But Chief Inspector of Probation Justin Russell said the Kirklees unit was "determined to meet" its challenges.
He added that the "inadequate" rating for the Kirklees Probation Delivery Unit reflected "a very challenging period for the service".
'Under significant pressure'
Mr Russell said at the time of the inspection in January 2023, the unit was "struggling to reduce workloads, retain and recruit staff and ensure people on probation have access to the services they need to prevent further offending".
Evidence of improvements at the Kirklees service had since been found which, though "in their infancy", showed members of the district's team were "making progress", he said.
Inspectors said they had found morale to be "high" among front-line staff in Kirklees, who were "committed, but under significant pressure and overwhelmed by their workload".
His Majesty's Inspectorate said it wanted to see the management team provide "better support to prevent burnout by way of helping probation officers prioritise their work".
The inspection report stated that people on probation said the Kirklees officers were "supportive and easy to talk to".
Twelve recommendations for improvement had been issued to the Kirklees service, according to His Majesty's Inspectorate of Probation.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice, which oversees probation services, said: "We have taken immediate action to address the issues raised by inspectors, including additional training for staff to improve risk assessments and more regular quality checks on management plans for offenders.
"We are also investing an extra £155m a year into the Probation Service and recruiting record numbers of staff to deliver tougher supervision and keep the public safe."
