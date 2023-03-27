Anugrah Abraham: Student police officer death 'needs IOPC probe'
- Published
The death of a student police officer should be investigated by the police watchdog, MPs have heard.
Anugrah Abraham, 21, from Bury, Greater Manchester, was training with West Yorkshire Police and went missing on 3 March and was found dead the next day.
His family believe he took his own life due to bullying and discrimination.
Bury South MP Christian Wakeford raised Mr Abraham's case in the House of Commons and called for greater support for trainee officers.
West Yorkshire Police said it was taking the allegations seriously and an investigation was under way.
Mr Abraham, who was known as Anu, was on placement as part of a three-year apprenticeship degree at Leeds Trinity University.
His family believe his death was due to the way he was treated during his first placement at Halifax police station.
In a statement, they said: "After experiencing stress and anxiety due to bullying and institutional racism during his time in the force, Anu tragically took his own life on 3 March."
They said he was often sent out on police calls alone, was required to carry out a full body search of a corpse early in his training, and was criticised and insulted in front of other colleagues.
"There was no support for the bullying and harassment that went on, and certainly no recognition of how institutional racism would shape his experience, and how it would allow harm to continue," the family said.
Raising Mr Abraham's death in the Commons, Labour MP Mr Wakeford said: "They [the family] feel the harm and lack of support Anu experienced at the hands of the police killed him."
He went on to state the family wanted the Independent Office of Police Complaints (IOPC) to conduct an investigation into West Yorkshire Police.
Responding, the Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "I place on record my deepest condolences and sympathies to the family of Mr Abraham."
She said all who serve deserved "support" and "credit for their bravery".
She indicated a minister or official would be willing to meet with Mr Wakeford and the Abraham family.
West Yorkshire Police said it was "saddened to learn" of PC Abraham's death.
In a statement, a spokesperson added: "West Yorkshire Police takes allegations of bullying and discrimination within the workforce very seriously and is committed to investigating such reports."
It said the IOPC had considered a local investigation to be appropriate.
The IOPC confirmed it had received a referral from West Yorkshire Police of a complaint of bullying and had directed the force to investigate.
A spokesperson added: "The complainant will have the right to have the force's handling of the matter reviewed by the IOPC upon conclusion of the investigation, ensuring an appropriate level of independent oversight should it be required."
A Leeds Trinity University spokesperson said they were "deeply saddened" by Mr Abraham's death.
They said they took students' welfare very seriously and offered a dedicated support service.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.