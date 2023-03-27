Leeds takeaway driver badly injured by masked attackers
- Published
A takeaway delivery driver has been badly injured in an attack in Leeds.
The 19-year-old victim was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by a member of the public on Saturday night after he was found with skull and facial fractures in Wortley, police said.
The man was knocked off his electric bicycle near the junction of Oldfield Lane and Roseneath Street.
It is believed he was targeted by two suspects on a scooter. West Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses.
Police said the teenager was approached by two suspects, who were masked and dressed in black clothing, at about 21:00 GMT on the footbridge between Whitehall Road and Wortley Recreation Ground.
The suspects demanded his bike, but the victim refused and was pursued across Wortley Recreation Ground before one of the males struck him from behind, causing him to collide with a wall.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police.
