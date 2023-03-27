University of Bradford's Croatia project to map ancient lands
Two UK archaeologists are set to embark on a "first-of-its-kind" mission to map ancient landscapes lost to the sea.
Dr Simon Fitch, from the University of Bradford, and Professor Richard Bates, from the University of St Andrews, will travel to Croatia to begin a five-day long survey of the Adriatic seabed.
Maps will then be analysed for clues about the lives of people who lived there 10,000-24,000 years ago.
"It's about finding out who we are as a species," Dr Fitch said.
The work is part of a wider project called Life on the Edge, which has received £1m in funding from government body UK Research and Innovation.
The archaeologists will work with staff from the University of Split and the University of Bradford's supercomputers will then be used to analyse the data and turn it into 3D maps.
Dr Fitch, a geoarchaeologist, said: "This is the first time anyone is going more than 500 metres from the coastline in the Adriatic to map the seabed.
"We know humans once lived on the land down there because trawlers regularly dredge up artefacts."
He said they hoped to help fill a few of the gaps of the "incomplete picture of human history".
"If we go back in time to the period known as the late Paleolithic - so, between 10,000 and 24,000 years ago - that is when we had the last 'glacial maximum'," he said.
"It means a lot more land was exposed and people would have lived there."
Dr Fitch's work is the first in a series of expeditions expected to take place over the next five years.
"Our aim is to find evidence of those settlements and then recover the archaeology," he added.
Dr Jessica Cook Hale, from the University of Georgia, who has also joined the project, said: "We know from experience human populations like to live along the coast.
"Once we get an understanding of the topography, we can then make an educated guess as to where they might have lived at a time when sea levels were much lower than they are today."
