Ukrainian refugee shares pride over Euro 2024 qualifier
- Published
A Ukrainian refugee who fled to the UK after the Russian invasion has said watching his side play England will be "like new fresh air to our community".
England face Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley at 17:00 BST.
Ministers offered 1,000 free tickets to Ukrainians and their sponsors, and Denys Dreyzer, from Kherson, will be attending with his mother and sister.
Mr Dreyzer said a positive performance by Ukraine would "be a good present for our military".
The 18-year-old lives in Bradford, West Yorkshire, having left Ukraine by car with his family before coming to the UK.
Speaking about the match, Mr Dreyzer, who is studying at the University of Bolton, said: "I hope it will be amazing, because it's like new fresh air to our community to watch our guys fighting to get to the Euros.
"I think it will be very cool, but it will be a difficult game because England is so much more powerful than Ukraine."
Mr Dreyzer left Ukraine in May 2022 and came to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
His father stayed in Kyiv but the 18-year-old and the rest of his family have since moved out of their host's home and he is working as caretaker for the Ukrainian Community Centre in Bradford.
"We hope this game our guys will show what we can do. It will be good present for our military, because they are every day fighting for our freedom," he said.
"I hope they will watch this game and this game will make them happy."
About 118,000 Ukrainians have been invited into British homes since the scheme began, according to the government.
Mr Dreyzer, who has been visiting London for the first time, said: "In the national anthem, we will sing together and maybe I will... I don't know how it will feel.
"But I think it will be lots of positive emotions."
