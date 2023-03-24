Trust Gangata: Four teenagers in court over Armley party death
Four teenagers have appeared in court in connection with the death of a 17-year-old sixth form student who was stabbed at a party in Leeds.
Trust Junior Jordan Gangata died after the incident at a house in Salisbury Road, Armley, early on 19 March.
Paul Mbwasse, 18, Karlson Ogie, 18, Karl Belinga, 19, and Brandon Paradzai, 19, appeared at Leeds Crown Court charged with his murder.
No pleas were entered and the four were remanded until 20 April.
A trial date was set for 18 September.
The defendants' details are:
- Paul Mbwasse, 18, of Walpole Road, Huddersfield
- Karlson Ogie, 18, of Bierley House Avenue, Bradford
- Karl Belinga, 19, of Brendon Walk, Bradford
- Brandon Paradzai, 19, of Coleshill Way, Bradford
