Stowaway frog surprises Leeds class after banana journey
- Published
A tropical tree frog has surprised school children after turning up in their classroom in Leeds, thousands of miles from its African home.
The slippery stowaway is thought to have ended up at Rufford Park Primary hidden among bananas from the Ivory Coast.
Amphibian experts contacted by the school say it is an African Reed frog.
The creature has been adopted by school administrator Frankii Greenwood, who described it as "very cute".
Reception teacher Emma Deen said the tiny frog was found by five-year-old pupil Willow, who saw it jumping around near the sink.
She said: "We managed to catch it in a milk cup and you could tell straightaway it didn't look like it was a native.
"The children were very excited. Strange things do happen in reception class, but this is definitely one of the stranger finds we've had."
Despite several attempts, the school were unable to find anywhere that would take in the watery wanderer so Miss Greenwood came to the rescue.
She said she had contacted the National Centre for Reptile Welfare and was given advice on how to care for the frog.
"I'm not really a fan of frogs, because they've got these big legs and are really jumpy. But he's a little cutie and has got these little pink toes.
"Also, I just felt really sorry for him. Because we struggled to know what to do with him, and some of the teachers suggested we would have to set him free, I thought he's got no chance, he would die."
Miss Greenwood said she had not come up with a name the frog but it was set to join her other pets, Gander the goose and Rupert the goldfish.
But the 27-year-old said it seemed to have taken well to its new surroundings.
She said: "I woke up at 4am to go and check on him and he was sat at the side of the pot eyes wide open. He looked so happy because when he was in the classroom he looked really scared and was hiding out of the way."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.