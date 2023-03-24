West Yorkshire Police officer denies on-duty assault
A police officer is to stand trial after pleading not guilty to assaulting a member of the public while on duty.
West Yorkshire Police Constable Simon Hartley appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Friday afternoon charged with attacking a man in Queens Road, Bradford, on 6 October.
The case was adjourned for a trial at Manchester Crown Court on 31 August.
PC Hartley, who works in the Bradford district, had been suspended from duty, the force said.
