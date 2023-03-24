Harley Brown: Teenagers deny Huddersfield murder
Two teenagers have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Huddersfield.
The boys, who are aged 14 and 16 and cannot be named due to their age, both denied murdering Harley Brown on 20 February in the West Yorkshire town.
Harley was found with stab wounds in King's Mill Lane, and was taken to hospital where he later died.
At Friday's Leeds Crown Court hearing Judge Tom Bayliss KC remanded both in custody until their trial on 24 July.
An inquest into the teenager's death was opened and adjourned on Thursday.
